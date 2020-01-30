The Man From Toronto (D: Patrick Hughes) S: Jason Statham, Kevin Hart

Quote:

Hollywood action and comedy heavyweights Jason Statham and Kevin Hart are in talks to star in The Man From Toronto, which is being directed by The Expendables 3 and The Hitmans Bodyguard helmer Patrick Hughes. The action-comedy is slated for release November 20 via Sony Pictures.



Robbie Fox (Playing for Keeps) penned the script based on a story he originated with Jason Blumenthal. Frequent Sony collaborators Todd Black, Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch are producing the pic under their Escape Artists banner with Bill Bannerman serving as executive producer.



Heres the premise: What happens when the worlds deadliest assassin, known as The Man from Toronto, and Teddy, New Yorks biggest screw-up, are mistaken for each other in a rented Airbnb? The Man from Toronto and Teddy are forced to team up and save the day, but the real question is, will they survive each other?



Hart can currently be seen in Sonys box office hit Jumanji: The Next Level, which to date has made over $738 million worldwide, and recently completed production on Fatherhood, the Paul Weitz-directed drama which will be also released by Sony January 15, 2021. His reps are 3 Arts Entertainment, UTA and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.



Statham, repped by WME and attorney Patrick Knapp, most recently starred in Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw opposite Dwayne Johnson, which grossed $760 million worldwide. As Deadline previously reported, Statham reteamed with his Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch helmer Guy Ritchie for the Miramax revenge-based action thriller, Cash Truck, which just completed production.



Repped by WME and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson, Hughes sequel, The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard, starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, will be released later this year.