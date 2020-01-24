Anaconda Remake
'Anaconda' Reboot in the Works With 'Snow White and the Huntsman' Writer (Exclusive)
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/he...writer-1272672
Hold your breath: Columbia Pictures wants to take a 'Meg'-style approach to the reboot.
Anaconda, the late 1990s animal horror hit, is getting the reboot treatment.
Sony's Columbia Pictures is developing an all-new and all-modern take on the cult movie, hiring Evan Daugherty, who has worked on such tentpoles as Tomb Raider and Snow White and the Huntsman, to pen the script.
No producer is attached at this stage.
