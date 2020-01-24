Bambi -- CGI Remake

Quote:

'Bambi' Remake in the Works With 'Captain Marvel', 'Chaos Walking' Writers (Exclusive)



Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer will pen the adaptation of the 1942 animated Disney classic.



The young prince is returning to the forest.



In the latest move to turn its animated classics into live-action features, Disney has set its sights on one of its most storied: Bambi.



The studio has hired Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel, Tomb Raider) and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Chaos Walking) to pen the screenplay for the live-action remake.