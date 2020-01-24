Bambi -- CGI Remake
'Bambi' Remake in the Works With 'Captain Marvel', 'Chaos Walking' Writers (Exclusive)
Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer will pen the adaptation of the 1942 animated Disney classic.
The young prince is returning to the forest.
In the latest move to turn its animated classics into live-action features, Disney has set its sights on one of its most storied: Bambi.
The studio has hired Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel, Tomb Raider) and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Chaos Walking) to pen the screenplay for the live-action remake.
Re: Bambi -- CGI Remake
No no, that's quite alright.
Spoiler:
But also, kudos to Disney for hiring female writers
Re: Bambi -- CGI Remake
Not surprising. Theyre going to keep doing these til they run out, and even then theyll probably develop some sequels. Ive yet to see any of the live action Disney remakes so far. Just not that interested.
Re: Bambi -- CGI Remake
Disney will keep making live action versions of animated classics until they start bombing. Evidence is that isn't going to happen anytime soon. The days of Disney coming up with original concepts is long gone. This is why their 20th Century Fox acquisition should be concerning...will they just want to reboot/re-imagine old hits?
