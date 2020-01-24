DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Bambi -- CGI Remake

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Bambi -- CGI Remake

   
Old 01-24-20, 03:45 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 11,688
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Bambi -- CGI Remake
'Bambi' Remake in the Works With 'Captain Marvel', 'Chaos Walking' Writers (Exclusive)

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Lindsey Beer will pen the adaptation of the 1942 animated Disney classic.

The young prince is returning to the forest.

In the latest move to turn its animated classics into live-action features, Disney has set its sights on one of its most storied: Bambi.

The studio has hired Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel, Tomb Raider) and Lindsey Beer (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Chaos Walking) to pen the screenplay for the live-action remake.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/he...-works-1272457
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-24-20, 03:48 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
The Valeyard's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 1999
Location: Building attractions one theme park at a time.
Posts: 10,609
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Re: Bambi -- CGI Remake
Oh for fuck's sake.
The Valeyard is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
IBJoel (01-24-20)
Old 01-24-20, 03:53 PM
  #3  
Administrator
 
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 728
Received 24 Likes on 17 Posts
Re: Bambi -- CGI Remake
No no, that's quite alright.
Spoiler:
But also, kudos to Disney for hiring female writers



﻿
IBJoel is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-24-20, 04:15 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,162
Received 25 Likes on 25 Posts
Re: Bambi -- CGI Remake
Not surprising. Theyre going to keep doing these til they run out, and even then theyll probably develop some sequels. Ive yet to see any of the live action Disney remakes so far. Just not that interested.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-24-20, 04:25 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Shannon Nutt's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2003
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Posts: 17,001
Likes: 0
Received 12 Likes on 10 Posts
Re: Bambi -- CGI Remake
Disney will keep making live action versions of animated classics until they start bombing. Evidence is that isn't going to happen anytime soon. The days of Disney coming up with original concepts is long gone. This is why their 20th Century Fox acquisition should be concerning...will they just want to reboot/re-imagine old hits?
Shannon Nutt is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-24-20, 04:46 PM
  #6  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,363
Received 52 Likes on 40 Posts
Re: Bambi -- CGI Remake
This is too much.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
IBJoel (01-24-20)
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Awards that were the last straw for you

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.