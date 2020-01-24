Gretel & Hansel (2020, D: Osgood Perkins) S: Sophia Lillis, Sam Leakey
On January 31, witness the terrifying untold story of the classic tale. Sophia Lillis stars in Gretel & Hansel, coming to theaters everywhere.
The story is described as being set a long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside and focuses on a young girl (Sophia Lillis) who leads her little brother (Sam Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.
Looks like it has some decent production design at least...
Based on the visual qualities and eccentricities in his small filmography to date, Oz Perkins seems like he could really break big at some point with the right project or franchise, unless he's more comfortable continuing to make offbeat lower-budget shows like this.
