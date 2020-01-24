Gretel & Hansel (2020, D: Osgood Perkins) S: Sophia Lillis, Sam Leakey

Quote:

On January 31, witness the terrifying untold story of the classic tale. Sophia Lillis stars in Gretel & Hansel, coming to theaters everywhere.



The story is described as being set a long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside and focuses on a young girl (Sophia Lillis) who leads her little brother (Sam Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.