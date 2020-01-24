DVD Talk Forum

Gretel & Hansel (2020, D: Osgood Perkins) S: Sophia Lillis, Sam Leakey

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Gretel & Hansel (2020, D: Osgood Perkins) S: Sophia Lillis, Sam Leakey

   
Gretel & Hansel (2020, D: Osgood Perkins) S: Sophia Lillis, Sam Leakey




On January 31, witness the terrifying untold story of the classic tale. Sophia Lillis stars in Gretel & Hansel, coming to theaters everywhere.

The story is described as being set a long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside and focuses on a young girl (Sophia Lillis) who leads her little brother (Sam Leakey) into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9086228

Looks like it has some decent production design at least...
Re: Gretel & Hansel (2020, D: Osgood Perkins) S: Sophia Lillis, Sam Leakey
Based on the visual qualities and eccentricities in his small filmography to date, Oz Perkins seems like he could really break big at some point with the right project or franchise, unless he's more comfortable continuing to make offbeat lower-budget shows like this.
Re: Gretel & Hansel (2020, D: Osgood Perkins) S: Sophia Lillis, Sam Leakey
Looks nice and creepy

Its a trip seeing that Orion logo too.
