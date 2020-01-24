DVD Talk Forum

Irresistible (2020, W/D: Jon Stewart) S: Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne

Irresistible (2020, W/D: Jon Stewart) S: Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne

   
Irresistible (2020, W/D: Jon Stewart) S: Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne


Irresistible is in theaters this May.

From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.

Irresistible stars Academy Award® nominee Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Academy Award® winner Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produced.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9076562
Like
Re: Irresistible (2020, W/D: Jon Stewart) S: Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne
Looks funny, though at least slightly predictable for how it may unfold. Still, I'd check it out.

I'll place my bet on the ending:
Spoiler:
Chris Cooper tries to quit the campaign, they do get him back, but while everyone is squabbling, a write-in candidate wins. Or, very slight chance Cooper goes independent and wins on his own.

﻿
Like
