Irresistible (2020, W/D: Jon Stewart) S: Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne
#1
Irresistible (2020, W/D: Jon Stewart) S: Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne
Irresistible is in theaters this May.
From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.
Irresistible stars Academy Award® nominee Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Academy Award® winner Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produced.
From writer/director Jon Stewart comes the comedy of a Democrat political consultant (Carell) who helps a retired ex-Marine colonel (Cooper) run for mayor in a small Wisconsin town.
Irresistible stars Academy Award® nominee Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, Academy Award® winner Chris Cooper, Topher Grace, Natasha Lyonne, Mackenzie Davis, CJ Wilson and Will Sasso. Plan B Entertainment and Jon Stewart produced.
#2
Re: Irresistible (2020, W/D: Jon Stewart) S: Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Mackenzie Davis, Rose Byrne
Looks funny, though at least slightly predictable for how it may unfold. Still, I'd check it out.
I'll place my bet on the ending:
I'll place my bet on the ending:
Spoiler:
Chris Cooper tries to quit the campaign, they do get him back, but while everyone is squabbling, a write-in candidate wins. Or, very slight chance Cooper goes independent and wins on his own.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off