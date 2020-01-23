Mean Girls: The Musical

Quote:

Producers of the hit Broadway show announced today that the Tony-nominated production is being adapted for the big screen for Paramount Pictures. The musical is based on the 2004 movie of the same name.



Im very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen, Tina Fey, who wrote the film and stage production, said in a statement. Its been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. Ive spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.



Produced for the stage by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, the Mean Girls movie musical will reunite Fey, composer Jeff Richmond and lyricist.



Paramount president of production Elizabeth Raposo said, Were thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team.



It was also announced that producers are in final talks to bring the stage show, which was directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and recently recouped its capitalization, to Londons West End next year.



It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film, Michaels said. I am very proud that Tinas story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London.



Upcoming movie adaptations of Broadway musicals include West Side Story, The Prom and In the Heights. Little Shop of Horrors, Come From Away and Sunset Boulevard are also in development. The most recent adaptation, Universals $100 million Cats, was a complete flop with critics and at the box office.