Mean Girls: The Musical
#1
Mean Girls: The Musical
Its good to be mean the Mean Girls musical, that is.
Producers of the hit Broadway show announced today that the Tony-nominated production is being adapted for the big screen for Paramount Pictures. The musical is based on the 2004 movie of the same name.
Im very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen, Tina Fey, who wrote the film and stage production, said in a statement. Its been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. Ive spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.
Produced for the stage by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, the Mean Girls movie musical will reunite Fey, composer Jeff Richmond and lyricist.
Paramount president of production Elizabeth Raposo said, Were thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team.
It was also announced that producers are in final talks to bring the stage show, which was directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and recently recouped its capitalization, to Londons West End next year.
It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film, Michaels said. I am very proud that Tinas story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London.
Upcoming movie adaptations of Broadway musicals include West Side Story, The Prom and In the Heights. Little Shop of Horrors, Come From Away and Sunset Boulevard are also in development. The most recent adaptation, Universals $100 million Cats, was a complete flop with critics and at the box office.
Producers of the hit Broadway show announced today that the Tony-nominated production is being adapted for the big screen for Paramount Pictures. The musical is based on the 2004 movie of the same name.
Im very excited to bring Mean Girls back to the big screen, Tina Fey, who wrote the film and stage production, said in a statement. Its been incredibly gratifying to see how much the movie and the musical have meant to audiences. Ive spent sixteen years with these characters now. They are my Marvel Universe and I love them dearly.
Produced for the stage by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, the Mean Girls movie musical will reunite Fey, composer Jeff Richmond and lyricist.
Paramount president of production Elizabeth Raposo said, Were thrilled to be bringing this iconic property back to the big screen in musical form with our incredible filmmaking team.
It was also announced that producers are in final talks to bring the stage show, which was directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw and recently recouped its capitalization, to Londons West End next year.
It has been a joy to work on Mean Girls and to watch it go from film, to musical, and now to musical film, Michaels said. I am very proud that Tinas story and characters continue to resonate with new generations. We are all excited to continue to work with Sonia Friedman and her team as we prepare for London.
Upcoming movie adaptations of Broadway musicals include West Side Story, The Prom and In the Heights. Little Shop of Horrors, Come From Away and Sunset Boulevard are also in development. The most recent adaptation, Universals $100 million Cats, was a complete flop with critics and at the box office.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 32,183
Likes: 0
Received 21 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Mean Girls: The Musical
Saw it on Broadway and it's one of my favorite shows of the over 100 I've seen in my life. It would be fun to have it offered in a way that's more accessible than paying a lot for a theater ticket
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Mean Girls: The Musical
Wow, that is a quick turn around. Haven't even gotten the National touring company here yet.
Also did not know that Come From Away or Sunset Boulevard were in the works. I assume Glenn Close will still star in Sunset Blvd?
Also did not know that Come From Away or Sunset Boulevard were in the works. I assume Glenn Close will still star in Sunset Blvd?
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 32,183
Likes: 0
Received 21 Likes on 14 Posts
Re: Mean Girls: The Musical
I was in Sunset Boulevard a few years ago - I played the butler Max. I am not excited about a movie version
#6
Re: Mean Girls: The Musical
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Re: Mean Girls: The Musical
You just forgot: https://forum.dvdtalk.com/movie-talk...enn-close.html
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off