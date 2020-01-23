The Last Thing He Wanted (2020, D: Dee Rees) S: Hathaway, B. Affleck, Dafoe -- Netflix

Quote:

A veteran D.C. journalist (Academy Award® winner Anne Hathaway) loses the thread of her own narrative when a guilt-propelled errand for her father (Oscar® nominee Willem Dafoe) thrusts her from byline to unwitting subject in the very story shes trying to break. Academy Award® nominee Dee Rees directs her adaptation of Joan Didion's namesake novel, co-starring Oscar® winner Ben Affleck.



Streams February, 21 2020