Everything Everywhere All At Once (D: Kwan/Scheinert) S: Yeoh, Hsu, Hong, Quan, Curtis

Quote:

EXCLUSIVE: A24 is re-teaming with filmmaker duo Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for the sci-fi adventure comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once. A24 just closed a deal to distribute and finance the film, which begins production in Los Angeles this week. It stars Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China, Chinatown), Jonathan Ke Quan (Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Goonies) and Jamie Lee Curtis.



A24 released The Daniels’ debut Swiss Army Man, which emerged as an unlikely breakout at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. That film starred Paul Dano, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Daniel Radcliffe, the latter playing a flatulent corpse befriended by a man stranded on a desert island who needs the stiff’s help getting home.



Everything Everywhere All At Once was one of the very first projects that Joe and Anthony Russo staked with their AGBO shingle, making what amounted to a blind deal to get the next film by Kwan and Scheinert up and running. A24 will join as producer along with the Russo Brothers, Ley Line Entertainment, and Jonathan Wang. Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Mike Larocca will executive produce with Josh Rudnick.