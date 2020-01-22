DVD Talk Forum

Captain Marvel 2 (2022)  News, Rumors

Captain Marvel 2 (2022)  News, Rumors

   
01-22-20, 09:07 PM
Captain Marvel 2 (2022)  News, Rumors
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/he...writer-1272259

Officially in development. Eyeing a 2022 release.
01-22-20, 09:27 PM
Re: Captain Marvel 2 (2022)  News, Rumors
Yay.
01-22-20, 09:55 PM
Re: Captain Marvel 2 (2022)  News, Rumors
Unless it becomes absolutely dreadful I'll probably pick up the BD when it comes out. Unlike some of you, I liked the first one.
01-22-20, 10:01 PM
Re: Captain Marvel 2 (2022)  News, Rumors
I'm... excited?
