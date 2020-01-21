The One and Only Asian movies reviews, comments, news, and appreciation thread
The One and Only Asian movies reviews, comments, news, and appreciation thread
Since it is almost pointless to post individual threads about every single Asian movie that comes out, mainly because the audience here is so small. Thought I would make this the default thread if you would like to talk about Chinese, Hong Kong, Thai, Japanese, Indian, Korean movies and such. News, trailers and reviews if you are so inclined.
In the last 6 months, these are the most recent Asian movies I've seen and all in theatres.
I liked Ip Man 4 - I think I gave it a B
Battle of Jangsari I saw at a local Korean movie theatre. Surprisingly it's a Warner Bros. release. That was a really intense WW II drama. I'd give that one a B+
I also enjoyed Climbers. I'd also give that one a B+
The Captain was an entertaining airline thriller. I'd give it a B
Really liked Master Z. I'd also give that a B
I have Shadow, which came out last year, on 4K UHD, but haven't had the time to watch it yet. I heard there isn't much action in it, but it's a very stylish movie. I figured it would look great in 4K so I went ahead and got it.
Edit: Almost forgot. Parasite.
I also saw that at a local Korean movie theatre before it became a big mainstream release here.
There's a couple of new ones that just came out that I'm also interested in. They're playing locally near me
Ashfall. It's a Korean volcano disaster movie
and
The Rescue. A Chinese coast guard action thriller directed by Dante Lam. It reportedly cost $100M to make.
and supposedly you can watch The Rescue either dubbed or in Mandarin with subtitles in theatres.
Was there a similar thread a while back? Just overhaul Asian cinema. I remember trying to find it a few weeks ago but couldn’t locate.
I think there was but a fresh one seems like a good idea, especially in wake of Parasite's success. Of course, it may have been in the International DVD Forum.
