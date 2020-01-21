Horse Girl (2020, D: Baena) S: Alison Brie -- Netflix

Quote:

Sarah (Alison Brie) has a quiet and fairly simple life, contenting herself with the crafts-store job she holds, the nightly supernatural crime TV show she adores, and the equestrian center she visits constantly. When a gift impulsively stirs her curiosity about her family history, unexpected and strange dreams begin to disturb her. As these visions seep into her waking moments, Sarah struggles to hold on to her fragile reality. Director Jeff Baena returns to the Sundance Film Festival with his fourth feature, diving into an incredibly personal and unusual new realm while retaining his trademark aptitude for character exploration and unsettling humor. … Born out of a close collaboration between Baena and Brie, who co-wrote and produced the film, ‘Horse Girl’ looks at the tenuous grasp we have on waking life through a bold and disquieting character study.



The film also stars Debby Ryan, John Reynolds, Molly Shannon, John Ortiz, and Paul Reiser. The film is the fourth of Baena’s to premiere at the festival, following “Life After Beth,” “Joshy,” and “The Little Hours.” The film was executive produced by fellow Sundance regulars Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass.



The film will be available to stream on Netflix February 7, 2020.