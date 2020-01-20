Awards that were the last straw for you
Awards that were the last straw for you
Question for those of you who at one time took the Academy Awards seriously but no longer do: was there a particular award or nomination that made throw up your hands and turn your back on them for good? Example: Best Picture Award going to Driving Miss Daisy instead of Dead Poets Society, Field of Dreams, Born on the 4th of July, or My Left Foot.
And it doesn't have to be the Oscars. If you were once a big fan of the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, or the MTV Movie Awards but aren't any longer, feel free to chime in.
I’ve taken them less and less seriously over the years, but there really isn’t one single moment that did it. Just a slow erosion of interest.
For me personally, I’ve grown into adulthood and gained confidence in my opinions about art. When I was 15 I needed the validation of the academy awards to confirm my good taste. Eventually I grew to realize I had better taste and that many of their anointed films were shit.
Also, one of the first leaks in the dam was when the documentary category was exposed as being fixed.
tldr; Crash
Yeah, Crash winning seemed to coincide with me not being interested in Oscar nominations anymore.
Yeah, Crash over Broke back was very dispiriting. Though I consider that as a win for homophobia rather than bad taste. I felt like the gay theme was too big a hurdle that the Academy wasn't ready to clear yet, just like they weren't ready to anoint a foreign language film from Netflix last year. They got over the gay thing a couple of years ago for Moonlight and might get over the foreign language or Netflix hurdle this year.
The Kings Speech over Social Network was just a bad decision - all awards are subjective but I just don't know how one concludes that a period piece about speech therapy was a better movie than Fincher's modern masterpiece. Certainly Social Network holds up better a decade later. Fincher remains Oscar-less while the Oscar winning director of The King's Speech gave us Cats in 2019.
I don't think I've ever completely lost faith in them. An Oscar can really help out someone's career and is still an important marker for many people who are normally underrepresented. And one year might break me and then the next year I think they get it right. I've never taken the Globes seriously and don't follow the BAFTAs. But blowing the Best Picture nominees for 2008 (The Reader, but no The Dark Knight or The Wrestler) and The Hurt Locker (which I actually like) winning 2009 over the much more technically impressive Avatar or more well-rounded Inglourious Basterds were rough. Moonlight winning was a major swing in the right direction for me, but then Green Book winning while If Beale Street Could Talk wasn't nominated for Best Picture (and barely nominated at all) and the discussion of a "Popular Film" category might have done me in for good.
Dead Poets Society is every bit as insufferable as Driving Miss Daisy.
Also, with a different set of films each year and an ever changing membership, there's no guarantee they will make the same mistakes.
I was sincerely angry when The Social Network lost, but does that make The King's Speech a bad movie? Of course not.
I’ve tried so hard to put Green Book out of my mind that I forgot about it. That really should be a deal breaker for a lot of people. That movie is guilty of what I consider the biggest sin of all in Hollywood: Blowing a killer premise. The story of the Green Book itself is an amazing story. They didn’t tell that story.
Id say the Weinsteins paying for their awards every year in the late 90s had something to do with the Academys increasing lack of credibility.
The more I learn about studios paying for the awards lessens in for me. I wish I didnt know what happens behind the scenes at these award shows. Sometimes ignorance is bliss.
