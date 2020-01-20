Awards that were the last straw for you

Question for those of you who at one time took the Academy Awards seriously but no longer do: was there a particular award or nomination that made throw up your hands and turn your back on them for good? Example: Best Picture Award going to Driving Miss Daisy instead of Dead Poets Society, Field of Dreams, Born on the 4th of July, or My Left Foot.



And it doesn't have to be the Oscars. If you were once a big fan of the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, or the MTV Movie Awards but aren't any longer, feel free to chime in.