Downton Abbey 2

   
Downton Abbey 2
Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes will start working on a sequel to the ITV and PBS dramas feature film once hes finished scripting HBO drama The Gilded Age.

Fellowes, speaking after his Winter TCA press tour session to promote Epix and ITV drama Belgravia, said that he is currently in pre-production for that long-gestating drama series and expects to shoot later this year.

When asked when he would start writing a movie sequel, he joked, Give us a break, gov. Not until Ive finished the scripts for The Gilded Age.


Fellowes originally parked The Gilded Age to finish the Downton Abbey television series as well as the movie. The feature film has been a box office success, outstripping three-time Oscar winner Brokeback Mountains 83 million domestic box office gross to become Focus Features highest-grossing title of all time in the U.S.

He added that Downton became a phenomenon after it started airing in the U.S. That was a lovely magic carpet because its possible for people to go through a quite successful career in showbusiness and never have one of these phenomena. I felt we were all very lucky and very privileged.
https://deadline.com/2020/01/julian-...el-1202835093/
