Downton Abbey 2
Downton Abbey 2
Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes will start working on a sequel to the ITV and PBS dramas feature film once hes finished scripting HBO drama The Gilded Age.
Fellowes, speaking after his Winter TCA press tour session to promote Epix and ITV drama Belgravia, said that he is currently in pre-production for that long-gestating drama series and expects to shoot later this year.
When asked when he would start writing a movie sequel, he joked, Give us a break, gov. Not until Ive finished the scripts for The Gilded Age.
Fellowes originally parked The Gilded Age to finish the Downton Abbey television series as well as the movie. The feature film has been a box office success, outstripping three-time Oscar winner Brokeback Mountains 83 million domestic box office gross to become Focus Features highest-grossing title of all time in the U.S.
He added that Downton became a phenomenon after it started airing in the U.S. That was a lovely magic carpet because its possible for people to go through a quite successful career in showbusiness and never have one of these phenomena. I felt we were all very lucky and very privileged.
