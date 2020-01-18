Soundtracks You Like from Movies You Don't Like
#1
DVD Talk Gold Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Posts: 2,783
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 3 Posts
So, are there any soundtracks to movies you like from movies you don't? I would pick Magnolia. It has an amazing soundtrack, but the movie leaves me cold and bored. I also like the theme song by The Spinners for Spaceballs even though I never found the movie funny. How about you?
