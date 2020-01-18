DVD Talk Forum

Soundtracks You Like from Movies You Don't Like

Soundtracks You Like from Movies You Don't Like

   
Soundtracks You Like from Movies You Don't Like
So, are there any soundtracks to movies you like from movies you don't? I would pick Magnolia. It has an amazing soundtrack, but the movie leaves me cold and bored. I also like the theme song by The Spinners for Spaceballs even though I never found the movie funny. How about you?
