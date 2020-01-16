DVD Talk Forum

Untitled David O. Russell film -- S: Christian Bale

Untitled David O. Russell film -- S: Christian Bale

   
Untitled David O. Russell film -- S: Christian Bale

EXCLUSIVE: A hot project is coming together that is expected to draw a strong cast. David O. Russell has written and will direct an untitled film that will star Christian Bale. The film is on a fast track at New Regency through its overall deal with Fox/Disney.

Plot specifics are being kept close to the vest. Im hearing the project is eyeing an April production start. Matthew Budman is aboard as producer.

The movie would reteam Bale and Russell who worked together on 2010s The Fighter. Bale won the Supporting Actor Oscar that year, the first of his four Oscar noms. The film scored seven Oscar noms overall including for Best Picture and Directing for Russell.

Bale is coming off starring opposite Matt Damon in Foxs Ford v Ferrari which picked up four Oscar nominations this week including Best Picture. Russells last feature directing effort was 2015s Joy also at Fox.

New Regency backed this seasons Oscar-nominated Little Women as well as The Lighthouse. It also produced 2018s hit Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Russell is repped by CAA, and Bale by WME.
