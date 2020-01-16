The Lovebirds (2020, D: Showalter) - S: Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani
The Lovebirds (2020, D: Showalter) - S: Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani
In theatres April 3.
A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a bizarre crime. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme and hilarious - circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.
Saw the trailer in the theater — oh this looks bad.
Or maybe I’m just sick of Kumail being shoved down my throat already.
