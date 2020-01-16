DVD Talk Forum

Guns Akimbo (2020) - S: Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving

Movie Talk

Guns Akimbo (2020) - S: Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving

   
01-16-20, 08:46 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 29,169
Received 24 Likes on 23 Posts
Guns Akimbo (2020) - S: Daniel Radcliffe, Samara Weaving


Nerdy video game developer (Daniel Radcliffe) is a little too fond of stirring things up on the internet with his caustic, prodding, and antagonizing comments. One night, he makes the mistake of drunkenly dropping an inflammatory barb on a broadcast of Skizm, an illegal death-match fight club streamed live to the public. In response, Riktor (Ned Dennehy), the maniacal mastermind behind the channel, decides to force Miles' hand (or hands, as it were) and have him join the "fun." Miles wakes to find heavy pistols bolted into his bones, and learns Nix (Samara Weaving), the trigger-happy star of Skizm, is his first opponent.

Gleefully echoing elements of Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, the Purge franchise, and videogames like Mortal Kombat, Guns Akimbo is hilariously dark, viciously violent, and potentially — chillingly — prescient. Director Jason Lei Howden (Deathgasm) foretells of a future that may soon await us: drone-captured live feeds, UFC-like competitions pushed to an extreme, and online streaming platforms used for gladiatorial entertainment all around the world. As Miles navigates the underworld of Skizm, the stakes — and the ratings — have never been higher.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6902676/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/guns_akimbo
dex14  
Reply Like
Movie Talk

