DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Bad Boys for Life (2020, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- S: Smith & Lawrence -- The Reviews Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: What did you think of Bad Boys for Life?
5 stars
0
0%
4 1/2 stars
0
0%
4 stars
0
0%
3 1/2 stars
0
0%
3 stars
0
0%
2 1/2 stars
0
0%
2 stars
0
0%
1 1/2 stars
0
0%
1 star
0
0%
1/2 star
0
0%
It really sucked. Hated it
0
0%
Will wait until it it hits home video or streaming to see it.
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

Bad Boys for Life (2020, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- S: Smith & Lawrence -- The Reviews Thread

   
Old 01-14-20, 02:14 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,836
Received 6 Likes on 5 Posts
Bad Boys for Life (2020, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- S: Smith & Lawrence -- The Reviews Thread





The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.

DIRECTED BYAdil & Bilall

PRODUCED BYJerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Doug Belgrad

SCREENPLAYChris Bremner and Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan

STORY BYPeter Craig and Joe Carnahan

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERSChad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter

CASTWill Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano

Estimated budget according to IMDB is $90M

Running Time is 124 minutes





DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Wendy (2020, D: Benh Zeitlin) -- Peter Pan reimagining

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.