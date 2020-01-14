View Poll Results: What did you think of Bad Boys for Life?
5 stars
0
0%
4 1/2 stars
0
0%
4 stars
0
0%
3 1/2 stars
0
0%
3 stars
0
0%
2 1/2 stars
0
0%
2 stars
0
0%
1 1/2 stars
0
0%
1 star
0
0%
1/2 star
0
0%
It really sucked. Hated it
0
0%
Will wait until it it hits home video or streaming to see it.
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Bad Boys for Life (2020, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- S: Smith & Lawrence -- The Reviews Thread
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Bad Boys for Life (2020, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- S: Smith & Lawrence -- The Reviews Thread
The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.
DIRECTED BYAdil & Bilall
PRODUCED BYJerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Doug Belgrad
SCREENPLAYChris Bremner and Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan
STORY BYPeter Craig and Joe Carnahan
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERSChad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter
CASTWill Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano
DIRECTED BYAdil & Bilall
PRODUCED BYJerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Doug Belgrad
SCREENPLAYChris Bremner and Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan
STORY BYPeter Craig and Joe Carnahan
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERSChad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter
CASTWill Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano
Estimated budget according to IMDB is $90M
Running Time is 124 minutes
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off