Bad Boys for Life (2020, D: El Arbi, Fallah) -- S: Smith & Lawrence -- The Reviews Thread

Quote:

The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life.



DIRECTED BYAdil & Bilall



PRODUCED BYJerry Bruckheimer, Will Smith, Doug Belgrad



SCREENPLAYChris Bremner and Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan



STORY BYPeter Craig and Joe Carnahan



EXECUTIVE PRODUCERSChad Oman, Barry Waldman, Mike Stenson, James Lassiter



CASTWill Smith, Martin Lawrence, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Nunez, Kate Del Castillo, Nicky Jam, and Joe Pantoliano

