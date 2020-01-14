Wendy (2020, D: Benh Zeitlin) -- Peter Pan reimagining
The classic story of Peter Pan is wildly reimagined in this ragtag epic from Benh Zeitlin, director of BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD. Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up.
In Theaters February 28, 2020
Directed by: Benh Zeitlin
Written by: Benh Zeitlin & Eliza Zeitlin
Produced by: Becky Glupczynski, Dan Janvey, Paul Mezey, Josh Penn
That actually looks good. Better than the last few live action Peter Pan movies. I'll be checking it out.
