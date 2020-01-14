Wendy (2020, D: Benh Zeitlin) -- Peter Pan reimagining

Quote: The classic story of Peter Pan is wildly reimagined in this ragtag epic from Benh Zeitlin, director of BEASTS OF THE SOUTHERN WILD. Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up.



In Theaters February 28, 2020



Directed by: Benh Zeitlin

Written by: Benh Zeitlin & Eliza Zeitlin

Produced by: Becky Glupczynski, Dan Janvey, Paul Mezey, Josh Penn

Saw this trailer the other day (and was reminded by the Disney Peter Pan news) and thought it looked interesting. At least more interesting than the Joe Wright "Pan" movie.