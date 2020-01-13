View Poll Results: What's the best film of the past 20 years?
The Dark Knight
0
0%
Blade Runner 2049
0
0%
The Martian
0
0%
Edge of Tomorrow
0
0%
No Country for Old Men
0
0%
Interstellar
0
0%
Get Out
0
0%
Lost in Translation
0
0%
Into the Spider-Verse
0
0%
Anchorman
0
0%
The Winter Solider
0
0%
Mad Max: Fury Road
0
0%
Other (Tell us below!)
1
100.00%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll
Facebook Poll: Top film of the 21st Century!
#1
Administrator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 683
Received 18 Likes on 12 Posts
Facebook Poll: Top film of the 21st Century!
After collecting the winners of the past polls, we have DVDTalkers' best films of the past 20 years. Which is your pick for top dog? Did your fellow users get it wrong?
