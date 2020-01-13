Vote for your favorite Best Picture nominee. (2020 Oscars)

Welcome to the 11th annual DVDTalk Best Picture Oscar Poll!

Once again let's see how far apart we are from the Oscar voters. Keep in mind that this is a poll for our favorite movies and not an attempt to predict the actual Oscar winner.

Im not voting yet because I still need to see some of these, but I must say that this years field is one of the strongest weve had in years.

Previous DVDTalk poll winners and (Oscar winners):

2019: BlacKkKlansman (Green Book)

2018: The Shape of Water (The Shape of Water)

2017: Hell or High Water

(Moonlight)

2016: Mad Max: Fury Road (Spotlight)

2015: The Grand Budapest Hotel (Birdman)

2014: Gravity (12 Years A Slave)

2013: Django Unchained

(Argo)

2012: Tree Of Life (The Artist)

2011: The Social Network (The King's Speech)

2010: Inglorious Basterds

(The Hurt Locker)