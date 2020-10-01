True History of the Kelly Gang (D: Kurzel) S: MacKay, Davis, Hoult, McKenzie, Hunnam, Crowe

Quote:

Director Justin Kurzel's ambitious adaptation of Peter Careys novel, starring George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Thomasin McKenzie, Charlie Hunnam and Russell Crowe.



Based on Peter Careys Booker Prize winning novel, Justin Kurzels TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG shatters the mythology of the notorious icon to reveal the essence behind the life of Ned Kelly. Hero to some, outlaw to others, Kelly (played by George MacKay) throws a long shadow over a specific period of Australian history. Spanning the younger years of Neds life to the time leading up to his death, the film explores the story behind this legendary historical figure.



Nurtured by the notorious bushranger Harry Power (Russell Crowe) and fuelled by the unfair arrest of his mother (Essie Davis), Ned Kelly recruits a wild bunch of warriors to plot a campaign of anarchy and rebellion that will grip the entire country. Youth and tragedy collide in the Kelly Gang, and at the beating heart of this tale is the fractured and powerful love story between a mother and son.