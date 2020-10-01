True History of the Kelly Gang (D: Kurzel) S: MacKay, Davis, Hoult, McKenzie, Hunnam, Crowe
#1
True History of the Kelly Gang (D: Kurzel) S: MacKay, Davis, Hoult, McKenzie, Hunnam, Crowe
Director Justin Kurzel's ambitious adaptation of Peter Careys novel, starring George MacKay, Essie Davis, Nicholas Hoult, Thomasin McKenzie, Charlie Hunnam and Russell Crowe.
Based on Peter Careys Booker Prize winning novel, Justin Kurzels TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG shatters the mythology of the notorious icon to reveal the essence behind the life of Ned Kelly. Hero to some, outlaw to others, Kelly (played by George MacKay) throws a long shadow over a specific period of Australian history. Spanning the younger years of Neds life to the time leading up to his death, the film explores the story behind this legendary historical figure.
Nurtured by the notorious bushranger Harry Power (Russell Crowe) and fuelled by the unfair arrest of his mother (Essie Davis), Ned Kelly recruits a wild bunch of warriors to plot a campaign of anarchy and rebellion that will grip the entire country. Youth and tragedy collide in the Kelly Gang, and at the beating heart of this tale is the fractured and powerful love story between a mother and son.
Based on Peter Careys Booker Prize winning novel, Justin Kurzels TRUE HISTORY OF THE KELLY GANG shatters the mythology of the notorious icon to reveal the essence behind the life of Ned Kelly. Hero to some, outlaw to others, Kelly (played by George MacKay) throws a long shadow over a specific period of Australian history. Spanning the younger years of Neds life to the time leading up to his death, the film explores the story behind this legendary historical figure.
Nurtured by the notorious bushranger Harry Power (Russell Crowe) and fuelled by the unfair arrest of his mother (Essie Davis), Ned Kelly recruits a wild bunch of warriors to plot a campaign of anarchy and rebellion that will grip the entire country. Youth and tragedy collide in the Kelly Gang, and at the beating heart of this tale is the fractured and powerful love story between a mother and son.
Looks pretty good and Kurzel is an interesting director. This doesn't seem to have US distribution yet.
Some reviews from festival screenings: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/tru...the_kelly_gang
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off