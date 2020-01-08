Buck Henry 1930-2020
Buck Henry 1930-2020
Buck Henry has passed away today, Most famous for co-writing The Graduate, and rightly so. But he also was an Oscar Nominee for co-Directing (and also co-starred in) my favorite movie of all time Heaven Can Wait (1978). When I pass, I hope and expect to be greeted at the pearly gates by Buck Henry and James Mason (and I once told James Mason's son that exact thing).
January 8, 2020 6:49pmBuck Henry in 'Taking Off,' 1971Universal/Kobal/ShutterstockBuck Henry, the legendary screenwriter behind The Graduate and Whats Up, Doc? who also co-created Get Smart and was a regular presence in the early years of Saturday Night Live, died tonight of a heart attack at Cedars-Sinai Health Center in Los Angeles. He was 89.
A family member confirmed the news to Deadline.
Warren Beatty in Heaven Can WaitParamount/Kobal/ShutterstockHenry scored a pair of Oscar nominations one for his adapted screenplay for The Graduate and another for directing with Warren Beatty the 1978 movie Heaven Can Wait. He also won a writing Emmy in 1967 for Get Smart, the spy spoof he created with Mel Brooks, among many other accolades.
He became a familiar face to a new generation of TV viewers by hosting Saturday Night Live several times during its first five seasons. He might be best remembered as John Belushis foil in the classic Samurai skits.
Henry also had more than three dozen other acting credits.
I wish I could do what writers of my generation do, which is just open the gate and let it come out, he said in a 2009 The Interviews sit-down for the TV Academy Foundation. I envy them. Its hard for me to do. Thats why I liked writing for television because I had to do something every day. So the best secret is and its not a secret is just when [you] get stuck in a scene, write nonsense. But do something to keep your hand moving, doing something on the page. Thats all. There are no great insights. Watch a clip of Henry talking about writing comedy about dark topics below.
Notable Hollywood and Entertainment Industry Deaths In 2020
Henry got his start writing for Steve Allen and Garry Moores TV shows in the 1960s before penning the script for The Graduate, Mike Nichols seminal film starring Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Ross and Anne Bancroft. The film focused on the generation gap of the later 1960s and includes a number of memorable scenes and lines. Who could forget Hoffmans college-age Benjamin Braddock telling Bancrofts older character, Mrs. Robinson, youre trying to seduce me. Later, after she asks Benjamin, Do you find me undesireable? he tells her, Oh no, Mrs. Robinson, I think youre the most attractive of any of my parents friends.
Classic Henry.
The film, which featured the timeless-but-Oscar-ineligible Simon & Garfunkel hit Mrs. Robinson, scored seven Oscar noms including Best Picture, with Nichols winning Best Director. The pic made the top 10 in the AFIs 100 Years 100 Movies list in 1998.
Don Adams as Agent 86 in Get SmartMoviestore/ShutterstockGet Smart, starring Don Adams as the bumbling yet somehow effective Maxwell Smart, aka Agent 86, debuted on NBC in 1965. Driven by the popularity of the James Bond films, the CONTROL-vs.-KAOS sitcom was an early hit, finishing the season No. 12 among all primetime programs. Co-starring Barbara Feldon and Edward Platt, it moved to CBS for its fifth and final season in 1969-70. Along with one of TVs greatest opening credits, a number of the shows catchphrases would become pop-culture lore: Missed it by that much, I think its only fair to warn you , Sorry about that, Chief, I demand the Cone of Silence and the list goes on.
Adams would reprise his iconic role for the 1980 feature The Nude Bomb, and would you believe Steve Carrel starred in a 2008 Get Smart movie.
In his TV Foundation interview, Henry recalled how he and Brooks got the idea for Get Smart. Nobody seems to remember it but me, he said. I go to [Talent Associates partner Danny Melnicks office], and he says, I want to give you guys an idea: What are the two biggest movies in the world today? James Bond and Inspector Clouseau. Get my point? Its parody and satire.
ABC paid for the Get Smart pilot but passed on the series. Melnick then took it to NBC titan Grant Tinker, who was looking for a project for his contract actor Adams.
Henry would focus his screenwriting on the big screen during the 1970s, penning such films as Catch-22, The Owl and the Pussycat, Is There Sex After Death?, the Barbra Streisand starrer Whats Up, Doc? and The Day of the Dolphin.
Henry and John Belushi on Saturday Night LiveSNL/ShutterstockHe had appeared onscreen in numerous films and comedy shows by the mid-70s when he was chosen to host Saturday Live Night during its first season in 1976. Appearing alongside the Not Ready for Primetime Players, he would go on to host nine more times through 1980, becoming the first SNL host to hit double digits. Among his memorable characters was the Samurai interviewer/straight man; Uncle Roy, who menaced children he was babysitting; a sadistic stunt coordinator; and Mr. Dantley, the father of Bill Murrays uber-nerd Todd in the latters famous sketches with Gilda Radner.
During that time Henry also created Quark, a short-lived 1978 NBC sitcom that starred Richard Benjamin that spoofed the eras popular space epics. In 1984, NBC debuted variety-sketch The New Show, on which Henry was a regular alongside SCTV alum Dave Thomas and others. It aired briefly as a midseason replacement.
Henry would go on to co-pen the Nicole Kidman feature To Die For (1995) and the star-laden 2001 pic Town & Country. Early big-screen screenplay credits include the Radner-led First Family (1980) his only featuring directing credit other than Heaven Can Wait and Candy (1968), whose cast included Marlon Brando, Richard Burton, James Coburn and Walter Matthau.
Henry also had acting roles in numerous movies including most of the ones he wrote and appeared as a guest on numerous talk shows including those hosted by Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Dick Cavett, Mike Douglas and David Frost. His most recent acting credits include episodes of Franklin & Bash, Law & Order: SVU, Hot in Cleveland and 30 Rock.
Among the numerous awards Henry racked up during his career are 1994 Golden Globe and Venice Film Festival prizes as part of theensemble in Robert Altmans Short Cuts, BAFTA and Writers Guild awards for writing The Graduate and another WGA Award for Whats Up, Doc?
Survivors include his wife, Irene, who was by his side when he died. He had no children.
