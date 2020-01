Buck Henry 1930-2020

Buck Henry Dies: ‘The Graduate’ Writer, ‘Get Smart’ Co-Creator & Early ‘SNL’ Favorite Was 89

Buck Henry has passed away today, Most famous for co-writing The Graduate, and rightly so. But he also was an Oscar Nominee for co-Directing (and also co-starred in) my favorite movie of all time Heaven Can Wait (1978). When I pass, I hope and expect to be greeted at the pearly gates by Buck Henry and James Mason (and I once told James Mason's son that exact thing).By Erik PedersenJanuary 8, 2020 6:49pmBuck Henry in 'Taking Off,' 1971 Buck Henry , the legendary screenwriter behindandwho also co-createdand was a regular presence in the early years ofdied tonight of a heart attack at Cedars-Sinai Health Center in Los Angeles. He was 89.A family member confirmed the news to Deadline.Warren Beatty in ‘Heaven Can Wait’Henry scored a pair of Oscar nominations — one for his adapted screenplay forand another for directing with Warren Beatty the 1978 movieHe also won a writing Emmy in 1967 forthe spy spoof he created with Mel Brooks, among many other accolades.He became a familiar face to a new generation of TV viewers by hostingseveral times during its first five seasons. He might be best remembered as John Belushi’s foil in the classic “Samurai” skits.Henry also had more than three dozen other acting credits.“I wish I could do what writers of my generation do, which is just — open the gate and let it come out,” he said in a 2009 “The Interviews” sit-down for the TV Academy Foundation. “I envy them. It’s hard for me to do. That’s why I liked writing for television because I had to do something every day. … So the best secret is — and it’s not a secret — is just when [you] get stuck in a scene, write nonsense. But do something to keep your hand moving, doing something on the page. That’s all. There are no great insights.” Watch a clip of Henry talking about writing comedy about dark topics below.Henry got his start writing for Steve Allen and Garry Moore’s TV shows in the 1960s before penning the script forMike Nichols’ seminal film starring Dustin Hoffman, Katharine Ross and Anne Bancroft. The film focused on the generation gap of the later 1960s and includes a number of memorable scenes and lines. Who could forget Hoffman’s college-age Benjamin Braddock telling Bancroft’s older character, “Mrs. Robinson, you’re trying to seduce me.” Later, after she asks Benjamin, “Do you find me undesireable?” he tells her, “Oh no, Mrs. Robinson, I think you’re the most attractive of any of my parents’ friends.”Classic Henry.The film, which featured the timeless-but-Oscar-ineligible Simon & Garfunkel hit “Mrs. Robinson,” scored seven Oscar noms including Best Picture, with Nichols winning Best Director. The pic made the top 10 in the AFI’s 100 Years … 100 Movies list in 1998.Don Adams as Agent 86 in ‘Get Smart’starring Don Adams as the bumbling yet somehow effective Maxwell Smart, aka Agent 86, debuted on NBC in 1965. Driven by the popularity of the James Bond films, the CONTROL-vs.-KAOS sitcom was an early hit, finishing the season No. 12 among all primetime programs. Co-starring Barbara Feldon and Edward Platt, it moved to CBS for its fifth and final season in 1969-70. Along with one of TV’s greatest opening credits, a number of the show’s catchphrases would become pop-culture lore: “Missed it bymuch,” “I think it’s only fair to warn you …,” “Sorry about that, Chief,” “I demand the Cone of Silence” — and the list goes on.Adams would reprise his iconic role for the 1980 feature, and — would you believe … — Steve Carrel starred in a 2008movie.In his TV Foundation interview, Henry recalled how he and Brooks got the idea for“Nobody seems to remember it but me,” he said. “I go to [Talent Associates partner Danny Melnick’s office], and he says, ‘I want to give you guys an idea: What are the two biggest movies in the world today? James Bond and Inspector Clouseau. Get my point?’ … It’s parodysatire.”ABC paid for thepilot but passed on the series. Melnick then took it to NBC titan Grant Tinker, who was looking for a project for his contract actor Adams.Henry would focus his screenwriting on the big screen during the 1970s, penning such films as, the Barbra Streisand starrerandHenry and John Belushi on ‘Saturday Night Live’He had appeared onscreen in numerous films and comedy shows by the mid-’70s when he was chosen to hostduring its first season in 1976. Appearing alongside the Not Ready for Primetime Players, he would go on to host nine more times through 1980, becoming the firsthost to hit double digits. Among his memorable characters was the Samurai interviewer/straight man; Uncle Roy, who menaced children he was babysitting; a sadistic stunt coordinator; and Mr. Dantley, the father of Bill Murray’s uber-nerd Todd in the latter’s famous sketches with Gilda Radner.During that time Henry also createda short-lived 1978 NBC sitcom that starred Richard Benjamin that spoofed the era’s popular space epics. In 1984, NBC debuted variety-sketchon which Henry was a regular alongsidealum Dave Thomas and others. It aired briefly as a midseason replacement.Henry would go on to co-pen the Nicole Kidman feature(1995) and the star-laden 2001 picEarly big-screen screenplay credits include the Radner-led(1980) — his only featuring directing credit other thanand(1968), whose cast included Marlon Brando, Richard Burton, James Coburn and Walter Matthau.Henry also had acting roles in numerous movies — including most of the ones he wrote — and appeared as a guest on numerous talk shows including those hosted by Johnny Carson, David Letterman, Dick Cavett, Mike Douglas and David Frost. His most recent acting credits include episodes ofandAmong the numerous awards Henry racked up during his career are 1994 Golden Globe and Venice Film Festival prizes as part of theensemble in Robert Altman’sBAFTA and Writers Guild awards for writingand another WGA Award forSurvivors include his wife, Irene, who was by his side when he died. He had no children.