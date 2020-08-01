DVD Talk Forum

First Cow (2020, D: Reichardt) S: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones

First Cow (2020, D: Reichardt) S: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones

   
First Cow (2020, D: Reichardt) S: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones




Kelly Reichardt once again trains her perceptive and patient eye on the Pacific Northwest, this time evoking an authentically hardscrabble early nineteenth century way of life. A taciturn loner and skilled cook (John Magaro) has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) also seeking his fortune; soon the two collaborate on a successful business, although its longevity is reliant upon the clandestine participation of a nearby wealthy landowner’s prized milking cow. From this simple premise Reichardt constructs an interrogation of foundational Americana that recalls her earlier triumph Old Joy in its sensitive depiction of male friendship, yet is driven by a mounting suspense all its own. Reichardt again shows her distinct talent for depicting the peculiar rhythms of daily living and ability to capture the immense, unsettling quietude of rural America.

RELEASE DATE: March 6, 2020
DIRECTOR: Kelly Reichardt
CAST: John Magaro, Orion Lee, and Toby Jones
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9231040

Some reviews from festival screenings last year, currently at 90%: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/first_cow
Re: First Cow (2020, D: Reichardt) S: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones
Hell yeah!
