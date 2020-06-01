Going Electric (D: Mangold) S: Chalamet -- Bob Dylan biopic
EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has closed a deal with Ford v Ferrari helmer James Mangold to direct Timothée Chalamet as the young Bob Dylan, during the period when he was poised to become folk musics most seminal figure. When Dylan instead embraced rock n roll and traded his acoustic guitar for an amp and an electric guitar, it created a huge outcry. And it cemented the status of rock music. Dylan is working actively with Searchlight and Mangold on the film, which the studio said is untitled but has been referred to around town as Going Electric.
Negotiations are underway with Chalamet, who has gotten strong reviews for Little Women, and who next will make his London stage debut opposite Eileen Atkins in 4,000 Miles, the Old Vic production of Amy Herzogs Pulitzer-nominated drama. The play bows April 16 and closes May 23. It is expected he will do Going Electric after that. Chalamet this has the Wes Anderson-directed The French Dispatch coming from Fox Searchlight this year, though no release date has yet been firmed. He closes the year starring in the Denis Villenueve-directed adaptation of the seminal sci-fi Frank Herbert novel Dune, which Warner Bros and Legendary release December 18.
I am not sure if he will sing Dylans great songs, but Ive heard that Chalamet already is taking guitar lessons so he can familiarize himself with the acoustic and electric guitar.
Mangold, whose Ford v Ferrari has crossed the $100 million domestic gross mark and $200 million worldwide for a film that has gotten uniformly strong reviews, will be doing his second film about an iconic musician after the 2005 Johnny Cash-June Carter film Walk the Line. He has done a rewrite on a script written by Jay Cocks (Gangs of New York). Searchlight acquired the project after it was turned loose by HBO following the regime change there, with Chalamet quietly attaching at that time. The movie includes the book Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald.
The film will be produced by Dylans longtime manager Jeff Rosen, Veritas Entertainment Groups Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, Automatiks Fred Berger, The Picture Companys Alex Heineman and Mangold. Dylan will be exec producer along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona. Dylans music rights are part of the package.
Dylan was hailed as an acoustic prophet at age 19 when he exploded on the folk scene and seemed poised to follow in the footsteps of giants like Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger. So when he plugged in his guitar at the 50th anniversary of the Newport Folk Festival on July 25, 1965, the eruption was profound. Some folk purists labeled Dylan a traitor, and there were even attempts to unplug his amp emblematic of the discord between folk and the growing power of rock music. Others appreciated the evolution of the artist whose place in electrified rock was cemented by hits that included Like a Rolling Stone. The drama revolves around Dylan and his interaction with 60s music legends including Joan Baez, Seeger and everyone who was around during that time.
WME and Management 360 rep Mangold and Chalamet is repped by UTA.
Ill be interested to see who plays Bob Dylan. Mangold is a solid director and Walk the Line is one of my favorite biopics.
Mangold has made some great movies and Im a big fan of Bob Dylan but Chalamet has the most punchable face in Hollywood.
Ill wait to see a trailer before I decide to go see this one.
Great title though.
