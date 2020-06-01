DVD Talk Forum

Like a Boss (2020) -- S: Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Like a Boss (2020) -- S: Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish

   
Like a Boss (2020) -- S: Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish






The world of beauty is about to get ugly. Watch the official trailer for Like A Boss, starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne, and Salma Hayek. In theatres January 10th. Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly. LIKE A BOSS also stars Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Ari Graynor, Natasha Rothwell, Jessica St. Clair and Karan Soni.



Didn't see a thread for this. It opens this week and early screenings start on Wednesday. No reviews yet.

I've seen a lot of trailers in the theatres and I have laughed.
Re: Like a Boss (2020) -- S: Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish
I'm a pretty big fan of Byrne's (thanks Damages), so I'd be happy to see her headline a bit more.
Re: Like a Boss (2020) -- S: Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish
I love Rose, but this looks terrible. Weird film for Miguel Arteta to do.
Re: Like a Boss (2020) -- S: Rose Byrne, Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish
Looks like a fun flick. I'm in.
