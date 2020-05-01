Movies That You Once Held Above Others...But Not Anymore
Movies That You Once Held Above Others...But Not Anymore
This isn't like the blockbuster film thread in that it can be any movie from any time of any budget level. Basically, a movie with which you really connected and loved at the time of its release and did enjoy for a while, but eventually it just became another movie.
I would say an example of this for me are the Lord of the Rings films. I loved them when they first came out and IMO they are still good movies, especially Fellowship. However, I no longer have them as the pinnacle of my movie collection. I think when the first one came out in 2001 I was so in the funk left by 9-11 that I was elated to have a movie that featured good vs. evil at its most fundamental level. The trilogy as a whole still holds up but the Hobbit trilogy, well, it has some good points but is overall superfluous.
I also remember watching the movie Swingers on a constant loop when I was college, and I do have it digitally and when I watch it's still fun, but not what it once as for me.
Re: Movies That You Once Held Above Others...But Not Anymore
Face/Off - I loved the hell out of it the year it was released, but can't stand to watch it anymore.
Re: Movies That You Once Held Above Others...But Not Anymore
I used to hold the Bond movies in higher regard. I still like certain ones but overall I dont care about the franchise as much as I used to. I think Ive seen other spy type movies that I enjoy more and some of the recent Bond films have been eh as well as a lot of the older ones dont have a lot of replay value to me.
Re: Movies That You Once Held Above Others...But Not Anymore
Id have to say something like The Shawshank Redemption. I loved it when it came out but thanks to it being played virtually nonstop on cable (Im looking at you TBS and TNT) for the last 20 years, Id just doesnt hold the same power it used to. I cant see myself pulling it off my shelf and sticking the disc in my player anymore.
