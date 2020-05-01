Movies That You Once Held Above Others...But Not Anymore

This isn't like the blockbuster film thread in that it can be any movie from any time of any budget level. Basically, a movie with which you really connected and loved at the time of its release and did enjoy for a while, but eventually it just became another movie.



I would say an example of this for me are the Lord of the Rings films. I loved them when they first came out and IMO they are still good movies, especially Fellowship. However, I no longer have them as the pinnacle of my movie collection. I think when the first one came out in 2001 I was so in the funk left by 9-11 that I was elated to have a movie that featured good vs. evil at its most fundamental level. The trilogy as a whole still holds up but the Hobbit trilogy, well, it has some good points but is overall superfluous.



I also remember watching the movie Swingers on a constant loop when I was college, and I do have it digitally and when I watch it's still fun, but not what it once as for me.