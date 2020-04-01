Your Oscar predictions (2020 edition)

I know noms aren't even out yet and Golden Globes tomorrow, but we always have these predictions threads and i thought i'd get started even though noms not out.



i'm still formulating, but my winners for now:



Joaquin Phoenix , Best Actor, Joker



Awkwafina , Best Actress, The Farewell (haven't seen, but just think with PC and all they will do it, plus i heard she was amazing)



The Irishman , Best Picture



Knives Out , Best Original Screenplay



Roger Deakins , Best Cinematography, 1917 (again, haven't seen, but this seems ripe and war and the way they shot)



Toy Story 4 , Best Animated



Parasite , Best Foreign Language Film (though it will be tough with The Farewell and Pain and Glory and The Farewell might be more popular Oscar fare, but i'm going with Parasite)



Brad Pitt , Best Supporting Actor, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (with this, which he was amazing, and Ad Astra, i think The Irishman noms will cancel out and he will win and him possibly winning GG tomorrow might cement)



Martin Scorsese , Best Director, The Irishman (haven't seen, but this is probably his curtain call and though he has another with The Departed, i think voters will want him one last time)