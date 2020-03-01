DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Most Anticipated Movies 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Most Anticipated Movies 2020

   
Old 01-03-20, 08:30 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,622
Received 15 Likes on 10 Posts
Most Anticipated Movies 2020
I know we had a bunch of people list their Most Anticipated Movies of 2019 last year. Thought it might be fun to list the films you are most looking forward to for this year

My list :

A Quiet Place Part 2
No Time To Die
Wonder Woman 1984
In The Heights
TENET
The King's Man
The Many Saints of Newark
Death on the Nile
Dune
Uncharted
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-20, 08:43 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 19,007
Received 11 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Most Anticipated Movies 2020
Black Widow
Candyman (waiting on trailers but interested at least)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Kings Man
The Many Saints of Newark
A Quiet Place Part II
Scoob
Tenet
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Big blockbusters that never left an impression?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.