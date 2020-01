Most Anticipated Movies 2020

I know we had a bunch of people list their Most Anticipated Movies of 2019 last year. Thought it might be fun to list the films you are most looking forward to for this yearMy list :A Quiet Place Part 2No Time To DieWonder Woman 1984In The HeightsTENETThe King's ManThe Many Saints of NewarkDeath on the NileDuneUncharted