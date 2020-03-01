Most Anticipated Movies 2020
#1
Most Anticipated Movies 2020
I know we had a bunch of people list their Most Anticipated Movies of 2019 last year. Thought it might be fun to list the films you are most looking forward to for this year
My list :
A Quiet Place Part 2
No Time To Die
Wonder Woman 1984
In The Heights
TENET
The King's Man
The Many Saints of Newark
Death on the Nile
Dune
Uncharted
#2
Re: Most Anticipated Movies 2020
Black Widow
Candyman (waiting on trailers but interested at least)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
The Kings Man
The Many Saints of Newark
A Quiet Place Part II
Scoob
Tenet
