Big blockbusters that never left an impression?
Big blockbusters that never left an impression?
So, what are some of the big Hollywood blockbusters that you saw, but just really didnt leave an indelible impression? Maybe it was a terrible movie that made $, but critical ravaging and public ravaging, maybe everyone loved it, made $, but you just didnt gel with it...
Justice League...Ill give it another go and I know it got critical and public hate, but I honestly cant remember one thing about it...except resurrecting Superman as if Frankensteins monster. I thought that was so freaking laughable.
Re: Big blockbusters that never left an impression?
Any of the Transformers movies
Any Pirates of the Caribbean after the first one
Pretty much any remake of a past blockbuster (i.e. A-Team, Fright Night, Total Recall, Robocop, etc etc etc)
