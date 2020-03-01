DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Big blockbusters that never left an impression?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Big blockbusters that never left an impression?

   
Old 01-03-20, 06:53 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,285
Likes: 0
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Big blockbusters that never left an impression?
So, what are some of the big Hollywood blockbusters that you saw, but just really didnt leave an indelible impression? Maybe it was a terrible movie that made $, but critical ravaging and public ravaging, maybe everyone loved it, made $, but you just didnt gel with it...

Justice League...Ill give it another go and I know it got critical and public hate, but I honestly cant remember one thing about it...except resurrecting Superman as if Frankensteins monster. I thought that was so freaking laughable.
OldBoy is online now  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-20, 07:02 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
PhantomStranger's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 22,262
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: Big blockbusters that never left an impression?
The entire Fast & the Furious franchise.
PhantomStranger is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-03-20, 07:06 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
The Antipodean's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2000
Location: Auckland, New Zealand
Posts: 6,132
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Big blockbusters that never left an impression?
Any of the Transformers movies
Any Pirates of the Caribbean after the first one
Pretty much any remake of a past blockbuster (i.e. A-Team, Fright Night, Total Recall, Robocop, etc etc etc)
The Antipodean is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Studio Ghibli Working on Two New Films in 2020

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.