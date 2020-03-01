Movies That Have Pointless Scenes
#1
Senior Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2011
Posts: 584
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Movies That Have Pointless Scenes
Last Action Hero: Latch Key kid is about to leave his apartment and head to the theater when two thugs suddenly break in, rob the place, and tied up the kid. Mom comes home, scolds him, goes back to her job, and kid leaves apartment and heads on to the theater.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Aug 2013
Posts: 5,197
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Re: Movies That Have Pointless Scenes
The Room: Lisa's mother says she has breast cancer, Denny gets roughed up by a drug dealer, the guys play football......oh, the whole damn thing is pointless.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off