Movies That Have Pointless Scenes

   
Movies That Have Pointless Scenes
Last Action Hero: Latch Key kid is about to leave his apartment and head to the theater when two thugs suddenly break in, rob the place, and tied up the kid. Mom comes home, scolds him, goes back to her job, and kid leaves apartment and heads on to the theater.

Re: Movies That Have Pointless Scenes
The Room: Lisa's mother says she has breast cancer, Denny gets roughed up by a drug dealer, the guys play football......oh, the whole damn thing is pointless.
Re: Movies That Have Pointless Scenes
and a real one: the part in Gremlins where Phoebe Cates talks about her dad's death on Christmas.
