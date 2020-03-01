DVD Talk Forum

Favorite First-Time Viewings of 2019

01-03-20, 02:20 PM
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 648
Received 16 Likes on 10 Posts
Favorite First-Time Viewings of 2019
A few people mentioned in another thread that they've only seen a handful of 2019 releases thus far. So my question is, what are your favorite or most memorable films you saw for the first time in 2019?

My list is something like:
  1. If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)
  2. Schindler's List (1993)
  3. The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)
  4. Three Days of the Condor (1975)
  5. Hour of the Gun (1967)
  6. One Cut of the Dead (2017)
  7. 12 Angry Men (1957)
  8. Moana (2016)
  9. Skjelvet/The Quake (2018) (I actually had a drink with my friend in the hotel this was shot at)
  10. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
I also saw Apocalypse Now and The Silence of the Lambs, but those left me a little unimpressed. They were good, but I think the number of films I've seen that they have inspired lessened their impact.
