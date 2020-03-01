Favorite First-Time Viewings of 2019

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018) Schindler's List (1993) The Castle of Cagliostro (1979) Three Days of the Condor (1975) Hour of the Gun (1967) One Cut of the Dead (2017) 12 Angry Men (1957) Moana (2016) Skjelvet/The Quake (2018) (I actually had a drink with my friend in the hotel this was shot at) The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

A few people mentioned in another thread that they've only seen a handful of 2019 releases thus far. So my question is, what are your favorite or most memorable films you saw for the first time in 2019?My list is something like:I also sawand, but those left me a little unimpressed. They were good, but I think the number of films I've seen that they have inspired lessened their impact.