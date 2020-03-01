Studio Ghibli Working on Two New Films in 2020

Quote:

[Studio Ghibli Confirms It Is Working on Two New Films in 2020

Hayao Miyazaki's first feature film post-retirement is one of the two projects.

Adele Ankers

Studio Ghibli has confirmed that it is working on two new films in 2020, one of which will be Hayao Miyazaki's first feature film since coming out of retirement.

Per i-D, the iconic Japanese animation studio revealed its prospective plans as part of their annual New Year's message, in which it detailed the news of a second project alongside the Miyazaki-directed feature film Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?).



Miyazaki's coming-of-age fantasy adventure was previously pencilled in for a release date before the Summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. However, Cartoon Brew reported that producer Toshio Suzuki's most recent projections suggest the film is more likely to be released between 2021 and 2022.



Studio Ghibli's message did not provide any further details of release windows for this film or the second mystery title in the pipeline, though it did recap some earlier announcements, including the studio's upcoming theme park and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind kabuki stage play.



This news comes shortly after HBO Max acquired U.S. streaming rights to Studio Ghibli films, meaning that Princess Mononoke, My Neighbor Totoro, Academy Award-winning Spirited Away, and many more will be available on WarnerMedia's new streaming service when it launches in Spring 2020.



