Are horror movie magazines such as Fangoria and Rue Morgue worth reading these days?

Movie Talk

Are horror movie magazines such as Fangoria and Rue Morgue worth reading these days?

   
01-01-20, 08:56 PM
Join Date: Mar 2006
Are horror movie magazines such as Fangoria and Rue Morgue worth reading these days?
I didnt grow up in the era where these would be the first stop for film news. Im wondering if anybody here reads them now, or grew up with them. Im a longtime American Cinematographer subscriber, which still is packed with info, and Im wondering what the others have to offer today.
01-01-20, 09:14 PM
Join Date: Oct 2000
Re: Are horror movie magazines such as Fangoria and Rue Morgue worth reading these days?
I read Fangoria for a long time but they started leaning more toward low budget garbage movies that I had no interest in. The subscription also became a little pricey.

I enjoyed it overall though.
