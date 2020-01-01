Are horror movie magazines such as Fangoria and Rue Morgue worth reading these days?
I didnt grow up in the era where these would be the first stop for film news. Im wondering if anybody here reads them now, or grew up with them. Im a longtime American Cinematographer subscriber, which still is packed with info, and Im wondering what the others have to offer today.
I read Fangoria for a long time but they started leaning more toward low budget garbage movies that I had no interest in. The subscription also became a little pricey.
I enjoyed it overall though.
