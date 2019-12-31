What's your favorite New Year's Eve / New Year's Day film?

There are a LOT of films that are either set on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, and many more that feature scenes set around New Year's.



If I had to pick one film that's set on New Year's Eve/Day as a favorite, I'd probably go with The Poseidon Adventure (the original, natch).



As for movies with NYE/D scenes in them, I'm really partial to Sunset Blvd.'s New Year's scene.



What are your favorites?