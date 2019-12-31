DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Your Top Ten Movies of the Decade

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Your Top Ten Movies of the Decade

   
Old 12-31-19, 11:53 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Osiris3657's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 8,425
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Your Top Ten Movies of the Decade
With the 2010's coming to a close, thought it would be interesting to see people's favorite films over the last 10 years. This is from 2010-2019. I looked through my collection and it wasn't as easy as I thought.

I think alot of great films were released during this time, but choosing a set of films to represent an entire decade is hard. There's this mindset, at least for me, that all 10 would have to be nearly flawless, instant classic types. I don't think there were many of those kind of films.

Anyway, I'm still coming up with mine, but maybe you already know yours.

I know these will be on my final list: Mad Max, Cloud Atlas, Mud, The Art of Self-Defense, Logan
Last edited by Osiris3657; 12-31-19 at 12:01 PM.
Osiris3657 is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.