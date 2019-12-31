Your Top Ten Movies of the Decade

With the 2010's coming to a close, thought it would be interesting to see people's favorite films over the last 10 years. This is from 2010-2019. I looked through my collection and it wasn't as easy as I thought.



I think alot of great films were released during this time, but choosing a set of films to represent an entire decade is hard. There's this mindset, at least for me, that all 10 would have to be nearly flawless, instant classic types. I don't think there were many of those kind of films.



Anyway, I'm still coming up with mine, but maybe you already know yours.



I know these will be on my final list: Mad Max, Cloud Atlas, Mud, The Art of Self-Defense, Logan

