Child actors who regretably walked away

We know of so many who failed to make the leap from child actor to adult actor, but who had the potential to be a great but walked away? Three come immediately to mind:



* Max Pirkis. Master & Commander is my favorite movie and he was incredible, and it was his first movie. Shame he walked away after a stint in "Rome."

* Carrie Henn. So awesome in "Aliens." Worked great with Sigourney. Shame she walked away.

* Wiley Wiggins. Another great debut, in "Dazed and Confused." I thought he stole the show. Never really did much after.



I expect many will say Jack Gleeson but I'm not a GoT fan.

