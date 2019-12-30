DVD Talk Forum

Child actors who regretably walked away

Child actors who regretably walked away

   
Child actors who regretably walked away
We know of so many who failed to make the leap from child actor to adult actor, but who had the potential to be a great but walked away? Three come immediately to mind:

* Max Pirkis. Master & Commander is my favorite movie and he was incredible, and it was his first movie. Shame he walked away after a stint in "Rome."
* Carrie Henn. So awesome in "Aliens." Worked great with Sigourney. Shame she walked away.
* Wiley Wiggins. Another great debut, in "Dazed and Confused." I thought he stole the show. Never really did much after.

I expect many will say Jack Gleeson but I'm not a GoT fan.
