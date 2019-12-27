View Poll Results: What type of horror movie do you like?
Comedy (ex: Shaun of the Dead)
0
0%
Demonic (ex: The Exorcist)
0
0%
Monster (ex: Frankenstein)
1
14.29%
Sci Fi (ex: Alien)
1
14.29%
Slasher (ex: Halloween, Friday the 13th)
3
42.86%
Supernatural (ex: The Conjuring Universe, Poltergeist)
0
0%
Vampire (ex: Dracula)
1
14.29%
Zombie (ex: Dawn of the Dead)
0
0%
Other (please post)
1
14.29%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll
What kind of horror movie do you like the most?
What kind of horror movie do you like the most?
Curious, what type of horror movie do you like/prefer? And why? Personally, I like slashers more but do like on occasion movies like Frankenstein and Dracula.
Re: What kind of horror movie do you like the most?
Probably mostly slashers as well. I also like some sci-fi and supernatural horror as well.
1. Boogeyman/Slasher - I think they're just fun. Like seeing stupid teens make wrong decisions and then get taken out.
2. Monsters/Creatures - Have always liked seeing big nasty and scary creatures who tear people apart.
3. Splatter horror - I know many here aren't fans of this genre which depicts the violent torture and murder of people like Hostel, Saw or Midnight Meat Train, but it's a guilty pleasure.
Not a big fan of Supernatural horror, but I will see ones that interest me. I do like The Conjuring series.
