What kind of horror movie do you like the most?

Movie Talk
View Poll Results: What type of horror movie do you like?
Comedy (ex: Shaun of the Dead)
0
0%
Demonic (ex: The Exorcist)
0
0%
Monster (ex: Frankenstein)
1
14.29%
Sci Fi (ex: Alien)
1
14.29%
Slasher (ex: Halloween, Friday the 13th)
3
42.86%
Supernatural (ex: The Conjuring Universe, Poltergeist)
0
0%
Vampire (ex: Dracula)
1
14.29%
Zombie (ex: Dawn of the Dead)
0
0%
Other (please post)
1
14.29%
Voters: 7. You may not vote on this poll

What kind of horror movie do you like the most?

   
12-27-19, 11:32 PM
TheMovieman
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 11,647
What kind of horror movie do you like the most?
Curious, what type of horror movie do you like/prefer? And why? Personally, I like slashers more but do like on occasion movies like Frankenstein and Dracula.
12-27-19, 11:42 PM
Mike86
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Posts: 18,966
Received 8 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: What kind of horror movie do you like the most?
Probably mostly slashers as well. I also like some sci-fi and supernatural horror as well.

What I tend to be more picky on with horror in particular is the years the films were made. I much prefer stuff from the 70s, 80s, and some 90s versus modern horror for the most part.
12-27-19, 11:53 PM
DJariya
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 56,649
Received 4 Likes on 3 Posts
Re: What kind of horror movie do you like the most?
1. Boogeyman/Slasher - I think they're just fun. Like seeing stupid teens make wrong decisions and then get taken out.
2. Monsters/Creatures - Have always liked seeing big nasty and scary creatures who tear people apart.
3. Splatter horror - I know many here aren't fans of this genre which depicts the violent torture and murder of people like Hostel, Saw or Midnight Meat Train, but it's a guilty pleasure.

Not a big fan of Supernatural horror, but I will see ones that interest me. I do like The Conjuring series.
12-28-19, 12:28 AM
Dr. Mantle
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Posts: 1,057
Re: What kind of horror movie do you like the most?
Would you consider Cronenberg a while category?

Either way, Cronenberg.
