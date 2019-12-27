DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: Who grew most, as a character in the MCU Phase 1-3?
Tony Stark/Iron Man
0
0%
Peter Parker/Spider-Man
1
50.00%
Steve Rogers/Captain America
0
0%
Bruce Banner/Hulk
0
0%
Thor Odinson/Thor
1
50.00%
Loki Odinson/Loki
0
0%
Clint Barton/Haweye
0
0%
Thanos/Thanos
0
0%
Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier
0
0%
Natasha Romanova/Black Widow
0
0%
Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch
0
0%
Colonel Nicholas Joseph Fury Sr./Nick Fury
0
0%
Vision/Vision
0
0%
James Rhodes/War Machine
0
0%
T'Challa/Black Panther
0
0%
Peter Quill/Star Lord
0
0%
Doctor Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange
0
0%
Gamora Zen Whoberi Ben Titan/Gamora
0
0%
Samuel Thomas Wilson/Falcon
0
0%
Scott Lang/Ant-Man
0
0%
Groot/Groot
0
0%
Arthur Douglas/Drax the Destroyer
0
0%
Nebula
0
0%
Other, please specifiy...
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?

   
Old 12-27-19, 08:07 PM
  #1  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
 
OldBoy's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,192
Likes: 0
Received 3 Likes on 3 Posts
Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
Many can argue Tony Stark, me among, as to what happens in Endgame, but he really was exactly the same throughout. maybe i overlooked. he is my favorite character, but i don't know if i saw growth until little bit with Spidey in IW and then of course sacrifice in Endgame. certainly Evans came into role of CA, but i still think very one note. Hulk/Banner, Loki, Thor, no way. Clint? maybe? Scott, Doctor Strange not really. Spidey and Tom Holland embody that character and he is amazing and that last exchange with Tony in space during "the snap" brings a tear to my eye, every damn time. Natasha, not really. this is prior to her own story, but same, heartless, for most part, killing machine. i dunno. tough one...

Who grew most, as a character in the MCU Phase 1-3?

i guess i go with Tony, but
OldBoy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 08:30 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 7,090
Received 12 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
Does Thor count, even though he mostly regressed? It was a huge change ...
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 08:31 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 14,074
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
Thor

His simple line of I knew it! during the final battle in Endgame said so much about his character development from starting out as egotistical, spoiled brat in his first movie.
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 08:36 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 44,559
Received 9 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
Ant Man. He got like 60 feet tall.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
davidh777 (12-27-19)
Old 12-27-19, 08:36 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 14,074
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Re: Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
GoldenJCJ is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 08:37 PM
  #6  
Member
 
Brack's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: near Cincinnati
Posts: 9,844
Received 7 Likes on 6 Posts
Re: Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
Well I suppose it depends on the definition of growth. Bucky’s character changed a bit throughout his appearances, but I’m not sure you meant in that way.
Brack is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 09:37 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 42,108
Received 4 Likes on 4 Posts
Re: Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
Damn, Decker took my joke
davidh777 is online now  
Reply Like
Old 12-27-19, 09:40 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Legend
 
The Infidel's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2001
Location: the kingdom of the evil Voratians, ruled by the wicked Ak-Oga
Posts: 11,436
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
Re: Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
I think Rhodey changed the most.
The Infidel is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.