View Poll Results: Who grew most, as a character in the MCU Phase 1-3?
Tony Stark/Iron Man
0
0%
Peter Parker/Spider-Man
50.00%
Steve Rogers/Captain America
0
0%
Bruce Banner/Hulk
0
0%
Thor Odinson/Thor
50.00%
Loki Odinson/Loki
0
0%
Clint Barton/Haweye
0
0%
Thanos/Thanos
0
0%
Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier
0
0%
Natasha Romanova/Black Widow
0
0%
Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch
0
0%
Colonel Nicholas Joseph Fury Sr./Nick Fury
0
0%
Vision/Vision
0
0%
James Rhodes/War Machine
0
0%
T'Challa/Black Panther
0
0%
Peter Quill/Star Lord
0
0%
Doctor Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange
0
0%
Gamora Zen Whoberi Ben Titan/Gamora
0
0%
Samuel Thomas Wilson/Falcon
0
0%
Scott Lang/Ant-Man
0
0%
Groot/Groot
0
0%
Arthur Douglas/Drax the Destroyer
0
0%
Nebula
0
0%
Other, please specifiy...
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 2.
Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
Many can argue Tony Stark, me among, as to what happens in Endgame, but he really was exactly the same throughout. maybe i overlooked. he is my favorite character, but i don't know if i saw growth until little bit with Spidey in IW and then of course sacrifice in Endgame. certainly Evans came into role of CA, but i still think very one note. Hulk/Banner, Loki, Thor, no way. Clint? maybe? Scott, Doctor Strange not really. Spidey and Tom Holland embody that character and he is amazing and that last exchange with Tony in space during "the snap" brings a tear to my eye, every damn time. Natasha, not really. this is prior to her own story, but same, heartless, for most part, killing machine. i dunno. tough one...
Who grew most, as a character in the MCU Phase 1-3?
Re: Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
Thor
His simple line of I knew it! during the final battle in Endgame said so much about his character development from starting out as egotistical, spoiled brat in his first movie.
His simple line of I knew it! during the final battle in Endgame said so much about his character development from starting out as egotistical, spoiled brat in his first movie.
Re: Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?
Well I suppose it depends on the definition of growth. Bucky’s character changed a bit throughout his appearances, but I’m not sure you meant in that way.
