Which MCU character grew as a character, the most, in the series?

Many can argue Tony Stark, me among, as to what happens in Endgame, but he really was exactly the same throughout. maybe i overlooked. he is my favorite character, but i don't know if i saw growth until little bit with Spidey in IW and then of course sacrifice in Endgame. certainly Evans came into role of CA, but i still think very one note. Hulk/Banner, Loki, Thor, no way. Clint? maybe? Scott, Doctor Strange not really. Spidey and Tom Holland embody that character and he is amazing and that last exchange with Tony in space during "the snap" brings a tear to my eye, every damn time. Natasha, not really. this is prior to her own story, but same, heartless, for most part, killing machine. i dunno. tough one...



i guess i go with Tony, but