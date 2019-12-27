Deadpool 3 - News, rumors, etc.

Quote:

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to every Deadpool fan out there, because franchise star and producer Ryan Reynolds certainly has some good news for you. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the release of a third Deadpool movie following Disney's purchase of Fox, the company responsible for the first two films. While the character is a bonafide money-maker, folks have doubted whether or not Disney would be okay with making a Marvel film that's rated R, not exactly aligning with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it looks like everyone at the studio is on board, because Reynolds has now confirmed that Deadpool 3 is in the works.



On Christmas Eve, Reynolds appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan, and he told the two hosts that the "whole team" was working on Deadpool 3. Not only that, but the film was being brought to life over at Marvel.



"Yeah we're working on it right now with the whole team," Reynolds said. "We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it."



It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Disney would find some way to make more Deadpool movies, regardless of how they fit or didn't fit with the MCU. Until Joker arrived this year, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were the highest grossing R-rated movies in box office history, each making more than $780 million around the globe. There's no way Disney would ever pass up on that kind of mass appeal.

