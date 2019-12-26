Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?

"I had to dobecause  I guess I can say all this now  I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in. It wasnt painful, but I realized that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it. What am I trying to say about? I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy. Id become spoiled working with David Fincher. Its no slight on Wolfgang Petersen.is one of the all-time great films. But somewhere in it,became a commercial kind of thing. Every shot was like, Heres the hero! There was no mystery. So about that time I made a decision that I was only going to invest in quality stories, for lack of a better term."