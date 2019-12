Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?

"I had to dobecause I guess I can say all this now I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in. It wasnt painful, but I realized that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it. What am I trying to say about? I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy. Id become spoiled working with David Fincher. Its no slight on Wolfgang Petersen.is one of the all-time great films. But somewhere in it,became a commercial kind of thing. Every shot was like, Heres the hero! There was no mystery. So about that time I made a decision that I was only going to invest in quality stories, for lack of a better term."