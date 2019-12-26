DVD Talk Forum

Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?

Movie Talk

Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?

   
12-26-19, 05:00 PM
Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?
What actors and actresses have publicly criticized their own movies?
12-26-19, 05:11 PM
Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?

12-26-19, 05:21 PM
Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?
George Clooney - Batman & Robin

12-26-19, 05:21 PM
Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?
Alec Guiness and Star Wars, especially in that letter he wrote to a friend while shooting.
12-26-19, 05:26 PM
Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?
Eddie Murphy publicly dissed both The Golden Child and Beverly Hills Cop 2 in a late 80s Playboy interview.
12-26-19, 05:27 PM
Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?
Didn't Jim Carrey have this weird change of heart after shooting Kickass 2 because of Sandy Hook, and stated such before the movie was even out?
12-26-19, 05:29 PM
Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?
Robert Mitchum, my all-time favorite actor, regularly trashed or dismissed his films. The only quote I can find easily is this one from 1969 on the western, THE GOOD GUYS AND THE BAD GUYS:

How the hell did I get into this picture anyway? I kept reading in the papers that I was going to do it, but when they sent me the script I just tossed it on the heap with the rest of them. But somehow, one Monday morning, here I was. How the hell do these things happen to a man?
I remember seeing Mitchum on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson to promote his newest film, THE BIG SLEEP (1977), in which Raymond Chandler's 1940s Los Angeles private eye story has been transposed to 1970s London. When Carson questioned why they moved such a quintessentially Southern California tale to London, Mitchum responded, "Mine not to reason, just do it and collect."

Marlon Brando called his film, A COUNTESS FROM HONG KONG (1967), directed by Charlie Chaplin, "a disaster" and made scathing remarks about Chaplin, but I don't know if he did it at the time of the film's release or years later, although I do remember hearing negative press about the film's production before it was released.
12-26-19, 05:32 PM
Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?
Did a Google search, here's a decent article outlaying some notable criticisms:

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/...heir-own-films
12-26-19, 05:41 PM
Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?



"I had to do Troy because  I guess I can say all this now  I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in Troy. It wasnt painful, but I realized that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it. What am I trying to say about Troy? I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy. Id become spoiled working with David Fincher. Its no slight on Wolfgang Petersen. Das Boot is one of the all-time great films. But somewhere in it, Troy became a commercial kind of thing. Every shot was like, Heres the hero! There was no mystery. So about that time I made a decision that I was only going to invest in quality stories, for lack of a better term."
12-26-19, 05:44 PM
Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?
Originally Posted by Perkinsun Dzees View Post



"I had to do Troy because  I guess I can say all this now  I pulled out of another movie and then had to do something for the studio. So I was put in Troy. It wasnt painful, but I realized that the way that movie was being told was not how I wanted it to be. I made my own mistakes in it. What am I trying to say about Troy? I could not get out of the middle of the frame. It was driving me crazy. Id become spoiled working with David Fincher. Its no slight on Wolfgang Petersen. Das Boot is one of the all-time great films. But somewhere in it, Troy became a commercial kind of thing. Every shot was like, Heres the hero! There was no mystery. So about that time I made a decision that I was only going to invest in quality stories, for lack of a better term."
I guess that explains why I can't think of a single action movie that he was in after Troy.
12-26-19, 05:47 PM
Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?
Bong Joon Ho says that folks should skip his first film, Barking Dogs Never Bite, and go right to Memories of Murder.

12-26-19, 05:47 PM
Re: Actors and actresses that have publicly criticized their own movies?
Both brothers did

