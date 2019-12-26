DVD Talk Forum

Rotten Tomatoes poll: 50 Best Sci-Fi movies of the decade.

Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters
View Poll Results: What is your best/fav of this decade?
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
0
0%
Inception (2010)
0
0%
The World's End (2013)
0
0%
The Hunger Games: Cathing Fire (2013)
0
0%
Source Code (2011)
0
0%
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
0
0%
Ad Astra (2019)
0
0%
Annihilation (2018)
0
0%
10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
0
0%
Bumblebee (2018)
0
0%
Ex Machina (2015)
1
50.00%
Live Die Repeat: The Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
0
0%
Looper (2012)
0
0%
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
0
0%
Her (2013)
0
0%
Snowpiercer (2014)
0
0%
The Martian (2015)
0
0%
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
0
0%
Sorry To Bother You (2018)
0
0%
War For the Planet of the Apes (2017)
0
0%
Gravity (2013)
0
0%
Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)
0
0%
Arrival (2016)
0
0%
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
0
0%
Other, please specify...
1
50.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll

Old 12-26-19, 11:37 AM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,173
Rotten Tomatoes poll: 50 Best Sci-Fi movies of the decade.
Do you agree? What is your best/fav of this decade?

i'd probably go Ex Machina, followed by Live, Die, Repeat and The Martian. Those were the most fun and rewatchable for me...

poll ordered from 25 best down to 1st...
Old 12-26-19, 11:46 AM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,173
Re: Rotten Tomatoes poll: 50 Best Sci-Fi movies of the decade.
can we sticky this
Old 12-26-19, 11:47 AM
Hokeyboy
 
Join Date: Oct 2001
Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Posts: 19,052
Re: Rotten Tomatoes poll: 50 Best Sci-Fi movies of the decade.
My favorite was 2014's Predestination, which was pretty magnificent.

Of that list though, I'd go with Blade Runner 2049.
Old 12-26-19, 11:48 AM
OldBoy
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 38,173
Re: Rotten Tomatoes poll: 50 Best Sci-Fi movies of the decade.
Originally Posted by Hokeyboy View Post
My favorite was 2014's Predestination, which was pretty magnificent.

Of that list though, I'd go with Blade Runner 2049.
Predestindation is there. near 50 or so...
