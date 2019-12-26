View Poll Results: What is your best/fav of this decade?
Star Trek Beyond (2016)
0
0%
Inception (2010)
0
0%
The World's End (2013)
0
0%
The Hunger Games: Cathing Fire (2013)
0
0%
Source Code (2011)
0
0%
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)
0
0%
Ad Astra (2019)
0
0%
Annihilation (2018)
0
0%
10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)
0
0%
Bumblebee (2018)
0
0%
Ex Machina (2015)
50.00%
Live Die Repeat: The Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
0
0%
Looper (2012)
0
0%
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
0
0%
Her (2013)
0
0%
Snowpiercer (2014)
0
0%
The Martian (2015)
0
0%
Blade Runner 2049 (2017)
0
0%
Sorry To Bother You (2018)
0
0%
War For the Planet of the Apes (2017)
0
0%
Gravity (2013)
0
0%
Star Wars: Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)
0
0%
Arrival (2016)
0
0%
Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
0
0%
Other, please specify...
50.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Rotten Tomatoes poll: 50 Best Sci-Fi movies of the decade.
Rotten Tomatoes poll: 50 Best Sci-Fi movies of the decade.
Do you agree? What is your best/fav of this decade?
i'd probably go Ex Machina, followed by Live, Die, Repeat and The Martian. Those were the most fun and rewatchable for me...
poll ordered from 25 best down to 1st...
Re: Rotten Tomatoes poll: 50 Best Sci-Fi movies of the decade.
My favorite was 2014's Predestination, which was pretty magnificent.
Of that list though, I'd go with Blade Runner 2049.
Of that list though, I'd go with Blade Runner 2049.
