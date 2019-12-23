Promising Young Woman (2020, W/D: Fennell) S: Carey Mulligan
Promising Young Woman (2020, W/D: Fennell) S: Carey Mulligan
In theaters this April.
From visionary director Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve) comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman... until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie’s life is what it appears to be: she’s wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she’s living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story.
Well, this looks interesting. Reminds me a bit of Hard Candy.
