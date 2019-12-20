DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Respect (2020, D: Tommy) S: Jennifer Hudson -- Aretha Franklin biopic

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Respect (2020, D: Tommy) S: Jennifer Hudson -- Aretha Franklin biopic

   
Old 12-20-19, 10:52 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 28,721
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
Respect (2020, D: Tommy) S: Jennifer Hudson -- Aretha Franklin biopic




Following the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon’s journey to find her voice.

Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige.

Directed By: Liesl Tommy

Oct. 9, 2020
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt2452150
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Abrams, 2019)  The Spoiler Filled Reviews Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.