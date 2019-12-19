DVD Talk Forum

The Woman in the Window (2020, D: Joe Wright) S: Amy Adams


In The Woman in the Window, a psychological suspense thriller directed by Joe Wright, an agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbor across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play. A stellar ensemble cast brings Tracy Letts screenplay based on the gripping, best-selling novel to life, where shocking secrets are revealed, and no oneand nothingis what it seems. Starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore, The Woman in the Window is produced by Scott Rudin, Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

The Woman in the Window opens in U.S. theaters May 15, 2020.
This went through a big round of reshoots and was pushed back after the acquisition by Disney.
