Jackass 4 (2021)

   
Old 12-18-19, 11:59 PM
Moderator
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 28,696
Jackass 4 (2021)
Jackass will continue to prevail on the big screen as Paramount has announced tonight a March 5, 2021 release date for the fourth movie. Based on the MTV reality stunt-prank series that launched in 2000, created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine, Paramount took the brand to the big screen in 2002. Through three movies to date, the franchise has racked up over $335M.

Tremaine directed the last three movies in addition to Knoxville comedy Bad Grandpa which grossed $151.8M back in the fall of 2013 and was billed as a Jackass presents production.
https://deadline.com/2019/12/jackass...se-1202813470/
Old 12-19-19, 12:15 AM
DVD Talk Hero
 
Josh-da-man's Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2000
Location: The Bible Belt
Posts: 31,468
Re: Jackass 4 (2021)
I wonder if this will focus more on gross-out stunts than the physical stuff. These guys are pushing fifty; I'm younger than they are and I cringe at the thought of rolling down stairs, getting tossed across parking lots, and falling on my ass constantly like they used to do.
Old 12-19-19, 01:35 AM
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Hazel Motes's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2009
Posts: 6,171
Re: Jackass 4 (2021)
I'm hoping more stuff like the little people benny hill bit in the pub. Or the stuff with Johnny Knoxville and Spike Jonze in old people make up. The pranks were always the best.
