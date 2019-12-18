The Old Guard (2020 D: Gina Prince-Bythewood) S: Theron, Ejiofor

Charlize Theron is Playing an Immortal Mercenary in Netflix’s Action-Thriller ‘The Old Guard’ By John Squires Fans of Atomic Blonde will be happy to hear that Charlize Theron is headed back into the action arena for Skydance and Netflix’s Old Guard, playing… an immortal assassin?! Detailed by THR, Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin‘s Jafar) will star alongside Theron in the film, an adaptation of the comic from author Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernandez. Kiki Layne is also starring. Old Guard tells of a small group of soldiers, led by a woman named Andy (Theron), who are inexplicably immortal and have been working as mercenaries through the ages. “The novelty of not dying long gone, the group gets a jolt in their bones when they discover the existence of a new immortal, a black woman serving in the Marines, at the same time as a nefarious organization captures their undying actions on camera.” Kenzari will play a man who was once a Moor warrior. Gina Prince-Bythewood is directing Old Guard.

Chiwetel Ejiofor Joins Charlize Theron’s Netflix Movie ‘The Old Guard’

By STEWART CLARKE



Chiwetel Ejiofor will be part of “The Old Guard.” The “12 Years a Slave” star has signed on for the Netflix and Skydance picture, which will also star Charlize Theron who also produces.



Harry Melling (“The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) and Veronica Ngo (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) have also been cast in the adaptation of the graphic novel series, which was created by author Greg Rucka and illustrator Leandro Fernández.



The new names join the previously announced KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts and Luca Marinelli in the upcoming movie.



The story, published in 2017 by Image, centers on old soldiers who never die, finding themselves trapped in immortality without explanation.



The film will tell the story of a small covert group of immortal mercenaries who must fight to keep their team together when they discover the existence of a new immortal and their extraordinary abilities are exposed. Filming is underway in the U.K.



Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love & Basketball”) directs. Rucka and Prince-Bythewood have adapted the graphic novel for the screen. Rucka also exec produces, alongside Stan Wlodkowski.