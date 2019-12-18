DVD Talk Forum

Facebook Poll: Best Action/Adventure film of the 21st Century?

Movie Talk
View Poll Results: What's the best action/adventure film of the past 20 years?
Dunkirk
0
0%
Mad Max: Fury Road
0
0%
Baby Driver
0
0%
The Jungle Book (2016)
0
0%
The Hurt Locker
0
0%
Skyfall
0
0%
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
1
100.00%
True Grit
0
0%
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
0
0%
All is Lost
0
0%
Sicario
0
0%
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
0
0%
Other (Tell us below!)
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

Facebook Poll: Best Action/Adventure film of the 21st Century?

   
Join Date: Sep 2015
Posts: 605
Facebook Poll: Best Action/Adventure film of the 21st Century?
With new breakthroughs in special effects and increasingly insane stunts, action movies are as good as they've ever been! Out of these action & adventure films, which is the best? The pull list is here.
