DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > Movie Talk
Reload this Page >

Saint Maud (2020, D: Rose Glass) S: Jennifer Ehle, Morfydd Clark

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Movie Talk A Discussion area for everything movie related including films In The Theaters

Saint Maud (2020, D: Rose Glass) S: Jennifer Ehle, Morfydd Clark

   
Old 12-17-19, 09:19 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 28,663
Saint Maud (2020, D: Rose Glass) S: Jennifer Ehle, Morfydd Clark


The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patients soul  but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.

Mar 27, 2020
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7557108

Reviews from festival reviews are at 91%: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/saint_maud
dex14 is offline  
Reply
Old 12-17-19, 10:26 AM
  #2  
Dan
DVD Talk Legend
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: rent-free, apparently.
Posts: 20,499
Re: Saint Maud (2020, D: Rose Glass) S: Jennifer Ehle, Morfydd Clark
Saw this back in September at Fantastic Fest.
Don't skip this one. It's damn good. But the silly "from the studio......" tags... I dunno. I hate when they put that in trailers because I don't believe this film is like those ones at all other than being part of this "deliberately paced horror" type of trend.
Just knowing it's A24 is enough for some folks, I guess.
Dan is offline  
Reply
Back to Subforum
Movie Talk
View Next Unread
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020, D: Parisot) S: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.