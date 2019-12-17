Saint Maud (2020, D: Rose Glass) S: Jennifer Ehle, Morfydd Clark
#1
The debut film from writer-director Rose Glass, Saint Maud is a chilling and boldly original vision of faith, madness, and salvation in a fallen world. Maud, a newly devout hospice nurse, becomes obsessed with saving her dying patients soul but sinister forces, and her own sinful past, threaten to put an end to her holy calling.
Mar 27, 2020
Reviews from festival reviews are at 91%: https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/saint_maud
#2
Saw this back in September at Fantastic Fest.
Don't skip this one. It's damn good. But the silly "from the studio......" tags... I dunno. I hate when they put that in trailers because I don't believe this film is like those ones at all other than being part of this "deliberately paced horror" type of trend.
Just knowing it's A24 is enough for some folks, I guess.
