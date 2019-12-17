Re: Saint Maud (2020, D: Rose Glass) S: Jennifer Ehle, Morfydd Clark

Saw this back in September at Fantastic Fest.

Don't skip this one. It's damn good. But the silly "from the studio......" tags... I dunno. I hate when they put that in trailers because I don't believe this film is like those ones at all other than being part of this "deliberately paced horror" type of trend.

Just knowing it's A24 is enough for some folks, I guess.