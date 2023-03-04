The Frightners 4K Ultimate Collectors Edition Germany
Orbit DVD has just got a few more of these limited edition Turbine Video /German box sets,(w/ the original art work cover), for $94.99! limited to 4400 I believe. Can also order from Turbines site as they have a few left , and if you do not mind a wait, I ordered one from the Turbine site $81.00+ chng. shipped inc. vat. etc.. about $20 cheaper for the wait. This an awesome set as usual from this German distributor.
